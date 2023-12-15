Home Business

WPI inflation rebounds in Nov on food prices

Wholesale inflation increased by 0.26% in November, registering a significant rise compared to the previous month’s (-) 0.52% figure, the official data showed.

Published: 15th December 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) returned to the positive territory after being in the negative zone for the past seven months. 

Wholesale inflation increased by 0.26% in November, registering a significant rise compared to the previous month’s (-) 0.52% figure, the official data showed. This upturn in WPI inflation was primarily driven by higher food prices. 

“...Positive rate of inflation in November 2023 is primarily due to increase in prices of food articles, minerals, machinery & equipment, computer, electronics & optical products, motor vehicles, other transport equipment and other manufacturing etc.,” the government release said.

 Food inflation surged to 8.18% in November, rising from 2.53% in October. The month-on-month change in the WPI index for November 2023 was recorded at 0.53% compared to October 2023. In November, the index for primary articles increased by 1.30% to reach 186.9 (provisional), with food article prices witnessing a 2.62% rise compared to October. 

