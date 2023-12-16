Home Business

Indices log longest winning run in 6 yrs 

Victory of BJP in state elections, fall in oil prices, strong GDP numbers, possible Fed rate cuts help market rally

Published: 16th December 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

IT sector, techie, computers, office

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Arshad Khan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Backed by the high possibility of interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve in the coming months, domestic equity market witnessed another week of stellar gain with the benchmark indices -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- surging about 2.3% each between Monday and Friday (December 11-15). 

This is also the longest weekly winning streak in six years (since January 2018) for the two benchmarks as they registered a gain for the seventh consecutive week. Sensex gained 969.55 points or 1.37% to close at 71,483 on Friday while the NSE Nifty advanced 273.95 points or 1.29% to shut shop at 21,457. Like Thursday, IT stocks were again in major demand on Friday as the Federal Reserve’s dovish view on the US economy indicates healthy business opportunities for domestic IT companies in the world’s biggest market.

The ongoing rally picked up a pack after the victory of PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh state elections. The market received another booster this week when the US Federal Reserve in its latest policy meeting maintained interest rates within the range of 5.25%-5.50% and signalled a plan to implement three rate cuts in 2024. This led to a sharp rally in equity markets worldwide. 

The two developments coupled with favourable factors such as sharp growth in September quarter GDP numbers, robust GST collections, a fall in consumer inflation, a fall in crude oil prices and an easing of bond yields have made India a very attractive market, especially for the foreign institutional investors (FIIs), despite being more expensive than other emerging economies. FIIs net bought `9,329 crore worth of equities on Thursday, according to provisional NSE data.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said the ease in US bond yield and the expectation of multiple rate cuts by the Fed in 2024 further fuelled market optimism. “Investors expressed confidence that clouds over US economic growth would dissipate in H2CY24, anticipating a soft landing facilitated by normalization in monetary policy. 

The IT sector rallied 7.6% this week in expectation of a rise in demand from the US, optimism about AI-based opportunities, and hope that the Fed will cut interest rates in 2024,” said Nair.  Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys logged more than 5% gain on Friday. 

Easing of bond yields have made India an attractive market, especially for FIIs, despite being more expensive than other emerging economies

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Federal Reserve BSE Sensex NSE Nifty50 IT sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp