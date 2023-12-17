‘Dharavi project awarded by MVA govt in bidding’
This came on a day when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took a street march from Dharavi to Adani’s office in Mumbai to protest Maharashtra government’s allegedly favouring the conglomerate.
Published: 17th December 2023 08:19 AM | Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:19 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Dharavi Redevelopment Project on Saturday said the slum redevelopment project was awarded to it by the previous Congress-Shiv Sena government (Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA) through a fair and open international bidding.
In a statement, an Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL) spokesperson said financial conditions, including the obligations and incentives, were known to all bidders.
This came on a day when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took a street march from Dharavi to Adani’s office in Mumbai to protest Maharashtra government’s allegedly favouring the conglomerate.