‘Dharavi project awarded by MVA govt in bidding’

This came on a day when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took a street march from Dharavi to Adani’s office in Mumbai to protest Maharashtra government’s allegedly favouring the conglomerate.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - A collage of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani and a slum in Mumbai's Dharavi, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dharavi Redevelopment Project on Saturday said the slum redevelopment project was awarded to it by the previous Congress-Shiv Sena government (Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA) through a fair and open international bidding.

In a statement, an Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL) spokesperson said financial conditions, including the obligations and incentives, were known to all bidders.

