‘Dharavi project awarded by MVA govt in bidding’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dharavi Redevelopment Project on Saturday said the slum redevelopment project was awarded to it by the previous Congress-Shiv Sena government (Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA) through a fair and open international bidding.

In a statement, an Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL) spokesperson said financial conditions, including the obligations and incentives, were known to all bidders.

This came on a day when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took a street march from Dharavi to Adani’s office in Mumbai to protest Maharashtra government’s allegedly favouring the conglomerate.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Dharavi Redevelopment Project on Saturday said the slum redevelopment project was awarded to it by the previous Congress-Shiv Sena government (Maha Vikas Aghadi or MVA) through a fair and open international bidding. In a statement, an Adani Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRPPL) spokesperson said financial conditions, including the obligations and incentives, were known to all bidders. This came on a day when Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena took a street march from Dharavi to Adani’s office in Mumbai to protest Maharashtra government’s allegedly favouring the conglomerate.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp