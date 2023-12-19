IndiGo carries 10 crore passengers in 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to carry 100 million or 10 crore passengers in a single calendar year. With this achievement, the Gurugram-based airline has joined a select club of global carriers to operate on such a scale.

In calendar year 2022, IndiGo carried 78 million passengers on board (slightly above pre-Covid19 levels). The new milestone represents a 22% increase in passenger traffic for 2023. IndiGo has managed to carry 10 crore passengers even as it has to ground a large number of aircraft due to engine-related issues.

Last month, the carrier said that it is likely to ground about 35 more aircraft due to the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Days after raising $340 million in Series E round, B2B ecommerce platform Udaan has fired nearly 120 employees.

According to sources, the start-up is now focused on enhancing its growth and hence job cuts.

A spokesperson from Udaan confirmed the development and said, “Over the last few years, we have made significant investments to build a solid and sustainable business. We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and are continuously making efforts to enhance efficiency, grow business sustainably and further improve customer experience.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: IndiGo has become the first Indian airline to carry 100 million or 10 crore passengers in a single calendar year. With this achievement, the Gurugram-based airline has joined a select club of global carriers to operate on such a scale. In calendar year 2022, IndiGo carried 78 million passengers on board (slightly above pre-Covid19 levels). The new milestone represents a 22% increase in passenger traffic for 2023. IndiGo has managed to carry 10 crore passengers even as it has to ground a large number of aircraft due to engine-related issues. Last month, the carrier said that it is likely to ground about 35 more aircraft due to the powder metal issue on its Pratt & Days after raising $340 million in Series E round, B2B ecommerce platform Udaan has fired nearly 120 employees. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to sources, the start-up is now focused on enhancing its growth and hence job cuts. A spokesperson from Udaan confirmed the development and said, “Over the last few years, we have made significant investments to build a solid and sustainable business. We believe in efficiency as a driver of profitable growth and are continuously making efforts to enhance efficiency, grow business sustainably and further improve customer experience.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp