Need to re-orient present govt's economic policies, welfare programmes, says Chidambaram

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday cited crucial data points in the Indian economy to stress the need to re-orient the present government's economic policies and welfare programmes.

In a post on X, the former Union finance minister said, "Here are some crucial data points in the 'fastest growing' large economy: 1. Among graduates, the unemployment rate is 13.4 per cent. 2. 20.6 per cent of Class 10 students drop out of school."

"3. Applying the multi-dimensional Poverty standard, 15 per cent of the population is 'poor'. 4. Over 50 per cent of women in India are anaemic," he said.

These data points show the need to re-orient the present government's economic policies and welfare programmes, Chidambaram said.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

