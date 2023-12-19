Home Business

RBI tightens norms to check evergreening of loans by lenders through Alternative Investment Funds

Banks and NBFCs, which are Regulated Entities (RE) under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), make investments in units of AIFs as part of their regular investment operations.

Published: 19th December 2023 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Reserve Bank of India-RBI

Representational Image: Reserve Bank of India (PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In a move to curb "evergreening" of loans, the Reserve Bank on Tuesday barred banks and NBFCs from investing in any scheme of Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) having investment in companies that have taken loan from the lenders concerned in the past 12 months.

Banks and NBFCs, which are Regulated Entities (RE) under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), make investments in units of AIFs as part of their regular investment operations.

Venture capital funds, angle funds, infrastructure funds, private equity funds and hedge funds, among others, are AIFs.

In a circular, RBI said, "certain transactions of REs involving AIFs that raise regulatory concerns have come to our notice".

These transactions entail substitution of direct loan exposure of REs to borrowers, with indirect exposure through investments in units of AIFs, it said.

RBI said that in order to address concerns relating to possible evergreening through this route", REs cannot make investments in any scheme of AIFs which has downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the lender.

Further, it has directed lenders that such investments would be required to be liquidated within 30 days.

In case, REs are not able to liquidate their investments within the prescribed time limit, they should make 100 per cent provision on such investments, it added.

The debtor company of the RE means any entity to which the lender currently has or previously had a loan or investment exposure anytime during the preceding 12 months.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Reserve Bank of India Alternative Investment Funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp