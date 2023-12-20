Home Business

CapitaLand acquires mfg units in Chennai

The facilities are located in Mahindra World City, Chennai, an established industrial micro-market, occupied by leading companies.

Published: 20th December 2023 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2023 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management. (Photo | CapitaLand India website)

Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management. (Photo | CapitaLand India website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Singapore-based real estate investment firm CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd, the Trustee Manager of CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), has acquired two leased industrial facilities at Mahindra World City, Chennai. 

The deal is valued at Rs 177 crore.  CLINT made a forward purchase agreement with the shareholders of Chengalpattu Warehousing Parks Private Limited (CWPPL), and its vendors in July 2022. It acquired all of the issued share capital in CWPPL, which owns Casa Grande – Phase 2. The 0.33 million sq.ft. facilities have been leased to electronics manufacturers including iPhone maker Pegatron and a small chunk leased to a energy solutions provider.

“The facilities are located in Mahindra World City, Chennai, an established industrial micro-market, occupied by leading companies. CLINT will continue to tap into the rising demand from international and regional firms that are increasingly expanding their manufacturing activities,” said Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of CapitaLand India Trust Management. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahindra World City chennai Clint iphone Pegatron

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp