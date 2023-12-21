DOMS Ind IPO makes stellar market debut

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DOMS Industries made a stellar stock market debut on Wednesday as the company shares were listed at a premium of 77% over the IPO price on the domestic bourses.

The scrip listed at about Rs 1,405 on the BSE and NSE, an increase of 77.22% over its IPO price of Rs 790 at 10am. After profit booking, the shares ended listing day at Rs 1,302.95 on NSE, a 65% premium to the punlic offer. The strong listing was on expected lines given the IPO of the stationary brand was subscribed 93.52 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,200 crore, is a mixture of new equity issue amounting to Rs 350 crore and Offer for Sale worth Rs 850 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: DOMS Industries made a stellar stock market debut on Wednesday as the company shares were listed at a premium of 77% over the IPO price on the domestic bourses. The scrip listed at about Rs 1,405 on the BSE and NSE, an increase of 77.22% over its IPO price of Rs 790 at 10am. After profit booking, the shares ended listing day at Rs 1,302.95 on NSE, a 65% premium to the punlic offer. The strong listing was on expected lines given the IPO of the stationary brand was subscribed 93.52 times. The IPO, valued at Rs 1,200 crore, is a mixture of new equity issue amounting to Rs 350 crore and Offer for Sale worth Rs 850 crore. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });