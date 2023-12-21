HCLTech faces ransomware attack, probe on

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major HCLTech on Wednesday said one of its projects was hit by a ransomware incident. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “HCLTech has become aware of a ransomware incident in an isolated cloud environment for one of its projects.

There has been no impact observed due to this incident on the overall HCLTech network.” “Cybersecurity and data protection is a top priority for HCLTech. A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with relevant stakeholders to assess the root cause and take remedial action as necessary,” it added.

Last week, HCLTech’s market cap touched `4 trillion, and became the third Indian IT company to achieve the milestone after TCS and Infosys. On Wednesday, the shares closed at Rs 1,439.90, down 3.24% from its previous close.

