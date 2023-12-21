Home Business

HCLTech faces ransomware attack, probe on

There has been no impact observed due to this incident on the overall HCLTech network.” “Cybersecurity and data protection is a top priority for HCLTech.

Published: 21st December 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

HCL Logo (Photo | hcltech.com)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: IT major HCLTech on Wednesday said one of its projects was hit by a ransomware incident. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “HCLTech has become aware of a ransomware incident in an isolated cloud environment for one of its projects.

There has been no impact observed due to this incident on the overall HCLTech network.” “Cybersecurity and data protection is a top priority for HCLTech. A detailed investigation is underway in consultation with relevant stakeholders to assess the root cause and take remedial action as necessary,” it added.

Last week, HCLTech’s market cap touched `4 trillion, and became the third Indian IT company to achieve the milestone after TCS and Infosys. On Wednesday, the shares closed at Rs 1,439.90, down 3.24% from its previous close.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HCLTech ransomware attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp