Market falls as fresh Covid cases spook investors 

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Domestic equity market fell sharply on Wednesday with the benchmarks -- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- plunging about 1.30-1.40% each as a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases spooked investors, prompting them to book profit amid the ongoing dream run.

The crack, which came during the second half of the trading session, wiped out nearly Rs 9 lakh from investors’ kitty as the market capitalization of all BSE-listed firms fell from Rs 359.11 lakh crore on Tuesday to Rs 350.01 lakh crore on Wednesday.

The 30-share Sensex pack fell 931 points or 1.30% to settle at 70,506 while the NSE Nifty50 slumped 303 points or 1.41% to shut shop at 21,150. During the first half of the trading session, Sensex moved ahead 476 points to hit an all-time high of 71,913 and Nifty touched its fresh peak of 21,593.

The broader markets clocked their biggest single-day loss in 2 months with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices falling 3.3% and 3.4%, respectively. Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo said that while the reason for the sudden reversal remains unclear, several factors could be at play.

“The easy money sentiment buoyed by a buoyant primary market may have set the stage for a correction. Additionally, tight liquidity among HNIs due to their involvement in IPOs could have contributed to the selling pressure. The recent rise in COVID cases may also be serving as a convenient excuse for some investors to exit,” added Nyati.

India on Wednesday reported 614 new coronavirus cases, the highest since May 21, while the active cases increased to 2,311. Besides this, the chances of oil prices going up after attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants on ships in the Red Sea are believed to have impacted investors’ sentiments.

Wednesday’s slump was so widespread that all the sectoral indices closed in red with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal and Nifty AUTO losing the highest by 4.04%, 3.82% and 2.28% respectively. In the Nifty50 pack, ONGC, Tata Consumer Product and Britannia were the top gainers, while Adani Ports, Adani Enterprise and UPL were the prime laggards.

“This is the first serious slide in the Nifty index after seven weeks of up move and it may result in further dip. However, it is too early to conclude the uptrend has faded until the Nifty breaks 20,700 i.e. 20 EMA on the daily chart,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

