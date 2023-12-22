Home Business

LIC shares rally over seven per cent; reach 52-week high level

The government has granted a one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years, the state-owned insurer said on Thursday.

Published: 22nd December 2023

Life Insurance Corporation of India

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) stock jumped over 7 per cent to reach its 52-week high in morning trade on Friday after getting a one-time exemption to achieve 25 per cent Minimum Public Shareholding (MPS) within 10 years.

The stock climbed 7.25 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 820.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 7.39 per cent to Rs 821 -- its 52-week high level.

The country's largest insurer was listed in May 2022.

The government had sold over 22.13 crore shares, or a 3.5 per cent stake in LIC, through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The government holds 96.5 per cent stake in the company.

In a stock exchange filing, LIC said Department of Economic Affairs has decided to grant a "one-time exemption to LIC to achieve 25 per cent MPS within 10 years from the date of listing i.e., till May 2032".

