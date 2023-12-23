Home Business

Early-stage start-ups rake in funding in Dec amid prolonged winter in 2023

On Thursday, ready-to-wear zero power eyewear brand, Enrico Eyewear secured Rs 2.1 crore funding in a pre-seed round led by the 100X.VC.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Though Indian start-ups struggled to raise funds in 2023, December saw pick-up in 
funding. Many early-stage start-ups managed to garner venture capitalists’ attention this month.  On Friday, cloud kitchen start-up Kitchens@ bagged $65 million in its Series C funding from investment firm Finnest.

On Thursday, ready-to-wear zero power eyewear brand, Enrico Eyewear secured Rs 2.1 crore funding in a pre-seed round led by the 100X.VC. In December second week, Quick service restaurant (QSR) brand Burger Singh raised an undisclosed amount. According to reports, at least 20 start-ups have raised funding in December so far.

Last week, B2B Udaan raised $340 million in its Series E funding round. Data from Tracxn’s India Tech 2023 report reveals that throughout 2023, the start-up ecosystem witnessed funding slowdown as the year became the lowest-funded year in the last five years with just $7 billion raised compared to $25 billion raised in the previous year. Early-stage funding stood at $2.2 billion till the first week of December.
However, VCs and start-up founders are bullish about fundraising in coming months.

Vittal Ramakrishna, founder and CEO, Pod World, a full stack fundraising platform, said for 2024, there is an optimistic outlook with funding expectations potentially reaching $15–20 billion, and an increase in deals from 700–900 in early 2023 to 1,000–1,200 in 2024.

“Health-tech, Fin-tech and start-ups driving innovation in clean-technology and sustainability are set to grow. EVs and the automobile industry will also receive its due in the coming months.  AI will continue to be a key investment area as well as a disruptor in the software category,” he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
start-ups venture capitalists Fin-tech Health-tech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp