Home Business

Forex reserves up by $9 bn, hits 20-month high

This surge came as Indian debt and equity markets attracted big money. The forex reserves grew by $9.1 billion in the reported week after a jump of $16.5 billion in the prior four weeks.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign exchange, US Dollar, Dollar notes

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign exchange reserves grew for the fifth straight week, reaching an over 20-month high of $615.97 billion as of December 15, according to latest data shared by the Reserve Bank of India. 

This surge came as Indian debt and equity markets attracted big money. The forex reserves grew by $9.1 billion in the reported week after a jump of $16.5 billion in the prior four weeks. A jump of $9 billion was the second-highest weekly surge in the ongoing financial year. As per market analysts, main reason for this rise could be fall in the dollar index. Following the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting last week, the dollar index registered a fall with the rupee appreciating by 0.4% in the previous week.

“Entire amount should not be physical accumulation, however, looking at the liquidity condition right now, which is tighter than expected, there could be some physical accumulation also,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank. 

Forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021. Since then, reserves were under pressure as the RBI deployed the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foreign exchange reserves Reserve Bank of India dollar index rupee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp