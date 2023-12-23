Home Business

MPC raises concerns over recurring food price shocks

Vegetable price may push up food and headline inflation, says Monetary Policy Committee.

Published: 23rd December 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

vegitables

For representational purpose

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) expressed concerns over recurring food price shocks hindering the ongoing disinflation process, stating that core disinflation has remained steady due to past monetary policy actions. 

However, as per MPC minutes, headline inflation continues to experience volatility, potentially impacting inflation expectations. The MPC highlighted risks to the inflation outlook, including unpredictable domestic food inflation, volatile crude oil prices, and financial market instability in the international environment. To sustain the path of disinflation, the MPC emphasised the need to closely monitor any signs of food price pressures spreading and eroding gains made in easing core inflation. 

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that though food inflation has receded from its peak in July, it remains high. The overall inflation outlook is expected to be clouded by volatile food prices and intermittent weather shocks. In the coming months, a resurgence of vegetable price inflation may push up food and headline inflation, requiring continuous monitoring to prevent a derailment of the disinflation process.

“Inflation is moderating, but we are still quite a distance away from our goal of reaching 4% CPI on a durable basis. The projected inflation (4.7%) in Q3 of next year, i.e., one year from now, is perilously close to 5%. In these circumstances, monetary policy has to be actively disinflationary. Any shift in policy stance now would be premature and risky. Further, with past rate hikes still working through the economy, it would be desirable to closely monitor their full play out,” Das said.  Dr. Shashanka Bhide, a member of the MPC, highlighted concerns regarding uneven performance in both production and demand. 

RBI minutes Inflation outlook

  • RBI minutes: Inflation outlook MPC expressed concerns over recurring food price shocks
  • Core disinflation has remained steady due to past monetary policy actions
  • As per MPC minutes, headline inflation continues to experience volatility, potentially impacting inflation expectations
  • MPC emphasised the need to closely monitor any signs of food price pressures spreading and eroding gains made in easing core inflation
  • RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautioned that although food inflation has receded from its peak in July, it remains high
  • MPC member Shashanka Bhide highlighted concerns over uneven performance in both production and demand

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RBI Monetary Policy Committee food price disinflation process

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp