Microsoft Teams crosses 320 million monthly active users

Over 2,000 applications are now available in the Teams app store, empowering enterprises to create more than 145,000 custom line-of-business (LOB) applications, the company added.

Published: 24th December 2023

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft has announced that its video-conferencing platform Teams have surpassed 320 million monthly active users globally.

"Tens of millions more people adopted Teams this year, including the new version released in October. Microsoft Teams now has over 320 million monthly active users," Microsoft said in a blogpost.

The news was first reported by Neowin. Teams and Microsoft 365 will now allow the use of Microsoft's Copilot generative AI assistant, which went public on November 1. The company mentioned that enterprise users can extend the use of Copilot in Teams through the use of plugins.

"A powerful way to create a plugin is to use Teams message extensions, which can retrieve external data, analyse and summarise information, and allow users to take actions via Adaptive Cards in Teams. Developers can now create message extensions using Teams Toolkit for Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code. For existing message extensions, make sure app manifests are updated," said Microsoft.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has partnered with Suno, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-based music creation, to bring their capabilities to its AI-powered chatbot Copilot, allowing you to create personalised songs with a simple prompt.

"Through this partnership, people will have at their fingertips the ability, regardless of musical background, to create fun, clever, and personalised songs with a simple prompt," Microsoft said.

