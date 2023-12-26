Home Business

Premium residential market witnesses price appreciation of up to 45% in 2023

In most Indian cities, properties priced upwards of Rs 1.50 crore are considered as premium or luxury. In MMR, this segment starts at Rs 2.50-3 crore.

Published: 26th December 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

housing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the back of strong demand for expensive housing amid a robust sentiment in the market, premium residential market in major cities is seeing significant price appreciation, led by Gurugram, followed by Noida in 2023, as per Savills India, a global property consulting firm.

Savills in a report said completed projects in most cities have seen higher appreciation in capital values as against under-construction projects and this preference could be influenced by factors such as reduced uncertainty, availability for use, and the ability to assess the actual quality and features of the property. As the residential market gains momentum and capital values see a surge in recent months, buyers are motivated to make purchasing decisions.

In most Indian cities, properties priced upwards of Rs 1.50 crore are considered as premium or luxury. In MMR, this segment starts at Rs 2.50-3 crore. Industry reports claim the share of this segment in housing sales across top cities has  tripled in last five years  from below 10% in 2018 to over 27% in 2023. 

Mumbai saw an average 9% year-on-year (YOY) rise in capital values for completed properties and a 4% YOY rise for under-construction properties. New Delhi saw a rise of 18% YOY in average capital value of luxury floors. Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India said, “As we step into 2024, the outlook for the premium to luxury residential segment in key urban hubs like NCR and Mumbai remains exceptionally promising.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
expensive housing premium residential market

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp