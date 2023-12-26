Home Business

Telecommunications Bill overcomes last hurdle as President gives assent

It also opens the possibility that the TRAI chairperson and members may now be appointed from the private sector.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The President has given assent to the Telecommunications Bill, 2023, on Sunday (December 24), making it into law. The Act received the assent of the President on the and the same was notified in the gazette. As per the gazette notification, the Act amends and consolidates the law relating to development, expansion and operation of telecomservices and telecommunication networks; assignment of spectrum; and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. 

“The new Telecommunications Act 2023 is a path breaking step that will catalyse India’s telecom growth story and bring in reforms in tune with emerging communication technologies thanks to the vision of Prime minister, Telecom minister Ashwini Vaisnhaw and the state telecom minister Devunish Chauhan,” said the telecom secretary in a tweet. 

This law replaces the 138-year-old Indian Telegraph Act that governs the telecom sector with a comprehensive framework. As per the Act, the companies will no longer be required to undergo licensing process; a simple authorisation will suffice to provide telecom services in the country.  It has provision for penalties or fines in case of harm to telecom infrastructure, direct allocation of satellite spectrum and mandatory biometrics before issuing SIM cards to consumers. It also opens the possibility that the TRAI chairperson and members may now be appointed from the private sector.

However, the bill invited controversy by including provisions like temporarily taking control of telecom services, intercepting messages and asking firms to ease encryption, among other issues. Firms such as Signal Foundation, Access Now, Eko and Digital Rights Watch Freedom House, among others, have collectively demanded a rollback of the Bill, citing its potential pact on privacy.

