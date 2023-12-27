Adani-Total Gas signs pact to help Flipkart decarbonise its supply chain 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Adani Total Gas Ltd, India's leading city gas operator, on Wednesday signed an initial agreement with Flipkart to help decarbonise its supply chain.

In the statement, Adani-Total Gas Ltd (ATGL) said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Flipkart to this effect.

"Under the MoU, ATGL will work with Flipkart to support its vision to reduce carbon footprint in the primary, secondary and tertiary movements of goods between sourcing locations, warehouses, and customers.

ATGL will provide decarbonizing solutions, aiding Flipkart's journey to switch to cleaner fuel options, including natural gas, and the introduction of electric vehicles," it said.

Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATGL, will deploy EV charging infrastructure at Flipkart's pan-India supply chain, including at warehouses and logistics locations.

"This partnership will go a long way in decarbonizing the e-commerce logistics segment in the country, which accounts for more than 8 million shipments per day.

With growth in the economy, this volume is only set to grow further and requires well thought of solutions to reduce associated carbon emissions."

ATGL, which is co-promoted by Adani Group and France's TotalEnergies, is committed to building India's next-generation energy infrastructure to provide cleaner energy solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation segments.

Suresh P Manglani, Executive Director & CEO of ATGL, said, "We are fully committed to providing clean energy solutions to our customers and to help them achieve their decarbonization goals, thus actively contributing towards India's climate action goals."

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group, said, "At Flipkart, we are committed to introducing solutions that help us move towards a sustainable future, such as integrating cleaner energy solutions and introduction of electric vehicles in our logistics.

"Through shared vision and collective action, we believe this collaboration with Adani Total Gas Limited will play an important role in supporting our efforts to achieve our net-zero goals and in catalyzing the complete electrification of our fleet, which is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability vision."

