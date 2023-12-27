JSW Renew starts commissioning 810 MW wind project in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: JSW Renew Energy Limited has started phase-wise commissioning of 810 megawatts (MW) wind power projects in Tamil Nadu, beginning with the first phase of 51 MW.

The 810 MW project, the first greenfield wind project, bagged by the company, was awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), in tranche IX.

With this, the total current installed capacity becomes 6,822 MW and under-construction capacity stands at 2,969 MW, which is likely to be commissioned in phases over the next 12 months, the company said in exchange filings.

JSW Renew Energy is a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited. The company’s share prices jumped from Rs 409.55 to Rs 415.40 at the end of Tuesday’s trade.

Prashant Jain, joint managing director and chief executive officer of JSW Energy, said the company is well placed to achieve targeted 10 GW generation capacity by the end of calendar year 2024. “The company has set a target to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh (gigawatt hour) of energy storage capacity by 2030.”

