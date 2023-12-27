Home Business

No end to old vs new pension debate in 2023

Amidst the ongoing discussions, the Finance Ministry will likely announce plans to introduce changes to the NPS for government employees before the year concludes.

Published: 27th December 2023 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Monika Yadav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the year draws to a close, the National Pension System (NPS) has been a central topic of discussion and debate in the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s establishment of a high-level committee aimed at addressing the issues surrounding the existing pension system launched in 2004 has kept the political pot boiling throughout the year.

Amidst the ongoing discussions, the Finance Ministry will likely announce plans to introduce changes to the NPS for government employees before the year concludes.

Reports suggest that the proposed scheme would be modelled around the Andhra Pradesh pension system, guaranteeing a pension based on 40-50% of the employee’s last drawn basic salary. This new pension system would be market-linked, with the government stepping in to fill any shortfall in the pension corpus. While employees will continue to contribute as before, the government’s contribution is expected to increase.

The panel, led by the finance secretary T V Somanathan, is working on modalities of the scheme. The Andhra Pradesh model, which ensures pensioners receive 50% of their last drawn basic salary along with inflation-linked dearness allowance (DA), seems to have influenced the proposed changes.

As of March 31, 2023, state and central government employees accounted for 79% of the Rs 9 lakh crore asset under management of the NPS, according to data from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The NPS boasted a total of 6.3 crore subscribers, with 60.72 lakh subscribers from state government employees and 23.86 lakh from central government employees.

However, the contemplated reforms have faced political pressures, with BJP-ruled states pushing for amendments to the NPS to introduce a scheme similar to the old pension system, appealing to voters ahead of elections. Certain non-BJP-ruled states, such as Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Jharkhand, have already reverted to the old pension system, which places a higher burden on states to fund employee pensions.

The ongoing discussions have also sparked broader debates on the sustainability of the old pension system. Sanjiv Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pointed out that demographic shifts and declining birth rates pose challenges to sustaining the old scheme. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Pension System Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp