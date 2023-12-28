Home Business

Canara Bank nod for MF arm’s listing

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is the 15th largest mutual fund house in the country with total asset under management of Rs 74,916 crore.

Published: 28th December 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

canara bank

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru-based public sector lender Canara Bank has said its board has given in-principle approval to initiate the process of listing its mutual fund subsidiary Canara Robeco Asset Management Company in the stock exchanges by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO).

“The modalities of listing will be decided in due course. The bank will make further announcements of all material developments with regard to the same, as and when required, as per applicable regulations,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Company is the 15th largest mutual fund house in the country with total asset under management of Rs 74,916 crore. The AMC made Rs 79 crore profit in 2022-23 on total revenue of Rs 203 crore.

Canara Bank holds a majority 51% stake in the mutual fund subsidiary. The rest of 49% is held by Orix Corporation Europe. Currently only four asset management companies – HDFC AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Nippon Life Asset Management and UTI AMC – are listed on Indian bourses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canara Bank Canara Robeco Asset Management Company mutual fund Initial Public Offer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp