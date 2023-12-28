Jio, IIT-B to launch Bharat GPT: Akash Ambani

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Country’s largest telecom service provider Reliance Jio is working with the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to launch a Bharat GPT programme. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm, announced this initiative during the institute’s annual Techfest.

Ambani also mentioned that the company is planning to introduce an operating system for television and has already begun developing one. The Jio Chairman further said, “At present we have only scratched the surface with large language models and generative AI, and the next decade will be defined by these applications.”

Regarding artificial intelligence, Ambani said it would transform every area of products and services. The company plans to launch artificial intelligencenot only as a vertical inside its organisation but also horizontally across all our sectors.

The company will introduce products and services in the media space, commerce, communication, and also devices, he added. “We have been working on our own operating system (OS) for a while now for the TVs, and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it,” Ambani said. Ambani referred to India as the “biggest innovation centre” for the next decade and expressed confidence that the country will be a $6 trillion economy by the end of the decade. Akash Ambani also talked about offering 5G private networks by Reliance Jio.

Referring to Jio as the largest start-up in the world, Ambani emphasised the importance for young entrepreneurs not to fear failure. Ambani encouraged entrepreneurs to work for societal good, especially when dealing with the consumer space, and urged everyone to be deeply passionate about the work they do.

