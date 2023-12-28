Home Business

Platforms asked not to host ads of fake loan apps

“One of the areas we are now cracking down on is advertising fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying.

Published: 28th December 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister of State IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government directed social media and online players not to host any advertisement for fraudulent loan apps, said the Minister of State for Electronic and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, on Wednesday. 

The minister also mentioned that these platforms hosting advertisements for deceptive loan apps are not permissible, as such practices are misleading and exploit individuals utilizing the internet. While speaking at the sidelines of an event, the minister said, “One of the areas we are now cracking down on is advertising fraudulent loan apps that many platforms are carrying.

“Through yesterday’s advisory, it was made clear that no intermediary can carry advertisements of fraudulent loan apps because it will be misleading and exploit people who are using the internet,” said the minister. The minister highlighted that IT rules explicitly outline 11 categories of prohibited content, reflecting the ongoing efforts to regulate online platforms and protect users from misleading practices. Meanwhile, the government is cracking down heavily on social media players. 

