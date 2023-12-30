Deepika is Hyundai’s brand ambassador

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Korean company Hyundai has roped in actress Deepika Padukone as its Brand Ambassador ahead of the launch of its most popular vehicle - the Creta SUV. This addition has come even as actor ShahRukh Khan will continue to remain face of the South Korean company. Khan has been with Hyundai for over 25 years now.

“We believe this collaboration will elevate our brand presence and create a profound connection with the energetic and forward-thinking audience we aim to reach. Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts,” said Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India. Deepika Padukone, said, “What is even more thrilling is Hyundai’s commitment to inclusivity within the automotive industry that has been male dominated for centuries.“

