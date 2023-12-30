Sukanya Samriddhi interest rate hiked to 8.2%

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Centre has increased the interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Account from 8% to 8.2% for the January-March 2024 quarter. The government on Friday announced the rates of small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024.

Apart from Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, rates of the three-year time deposits have been raised from 7% to 7.1%. The government has left the rates of other schemes unchanged. The savings deposit stands unchanged at 4%. One-year time deposit is at 6.9%, two-year time deposits are at 7.0%.

The government notified the rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter. Last September, the central government raised interest rate on a five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7% from 6.5% for the December quarter and retained the rates for all other small savings schemes.

The Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) is a small deposit scheme exclusively for a girl child. The account can be opened by a parent or legal guardian of the girl child, who is below the age of 10 years. Only one account is allowed for a girl child.

A family can open only two such accounts. The minimum annual investment is Rs 250 and the maximum investment is Rs 1,50,000 a year. The principal amount deposited, interest earned during the entire tenure, and maturity benefits are tax-exempt. The principal amount is deductible under section 80C up to Rs 1,50,000. Since its inception, the scheme has garnered nearly Rs 2.06 lakh crore from 3.71 crore accounts.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Centre has increased the interest rate on Sukanya Samriddhi Account from 8% to 8.2% for the January-March 2024 quarter. The government on Friday announced the rates of small savings schemes for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2023-24 from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024. Apart from Sukanya Samriddhi scheme, rates of the three-year time deposits have been raised from 7% to 7.1%. The government has left the rates of other schemes unchanged. The savings deposit stands unchanged at 4%. One-year time deposit is at 6.9%, two-year time deposits are at 7.0%. The government notified the rate on small savings schemes, majorly operated by post offices, every quarter. Last September, the central government raised interest rate on a five-year recurring deposit scheme to 6.7% from 6.5% for the December quarter and retained the rates for all other small savings schemes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) is a small deposit scheme exclusively for a girl child. The account can be opened by a parent or legal guardian of the girl child, who is below the age of 10 years. Only one account is allowed for a girl child. A family can open only two such accounts. The minimum annual investment is Rs 250 and the maximum investment is Rs 1,50,000 a year. The principal amount deposited, interest earned during the entire tenure, and maturity benefits are tax-exempt. The principal amount is deductible under section 80C up to Rs 1,50,000. Since its inception, the scheme has garnered nearly Rs 2.06 lakh crore from 3.71 crore accounts. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp