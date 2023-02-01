Home Business

Big boost to MSMEs in Budget: Rs 9,000 crore corpus for revamped credit guarantee scheme

HP Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Satin Creditcare Network Limited said that the investment of Rs 9000 crore into the corpus is a major step towards strengthening the MSME sector.

Published: 01st February 2023 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

FinanceMinisterBudgetSpeech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Feb 1, 2023. (Sansad TV screengrab)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday proposed revamping the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) through the infusion of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus.

The revamped scheme will be effective from April 1, 2023. "This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1%," she said.

Also, micro-enterprises with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore and certain professionals with a turnover of up to Rs 50 lakh can avail of the benefit of presumptive taxation.

She also proposed to provide enhanced limits of Rs 3 crore and Rs 75 lakh, respectively to the taxpayers whose cash receipts are no more than 5%.

There are more than 63 million MSMEs, and with an aim to support them in timely receipt of payments, the budget proposed to allow deduction for expenditure incurred on payments made to them only when payment is actually made.

Budget 2023 LIVE

HP Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Satin Creditcare Network Limited said that the investment of Rs 9000 crore into the corpus is a major step towards strengthening the MSME sector and helping NBFCs provide credit to the underbanked sector of the nation.

"The new scheme will enhance the collateral-free credit guarantee of Rs 2 lakh crore, reducing the cost of credit by 1%. Not only will this encourage the MSME sector but also provide support to the recovering MSMEs to stand back post the pandemic hit," he said.

In a major relief to MSMEs, the government announced that in case of failure by MSMEs to execute contracts during the Covid period, 95% of the forfeited amount relating to bid or performance security, will be returned to them by government and government undertakings.

Sitharaman also announced that an entity DigiLocker will be set up for use by MSMEs, large businesses and charitable trusts. This will be towards storing and sharing documents online securely, whenever needed, with various authorities, regulators, banks and other business entities.

Jyotirmoy Chakravorty, Founder and CEO of Ubona Technologies said, “As MSMEs are now coming through the pandemic’s big blow, the revamped collateral-free credit guarantee scheme will definitely prove to be a big boost for MSMEs".

This would spur great growth of MSME through the financial year 2023-24. "Collateral free credit enables not only a guaranteed loan but also removes a lot of hassles in the process of availing the loan. This is a laudable move by the union government as it not only boosts the growth of MSMEs but also creates a huge number of jobs for youths across the country," he said.

