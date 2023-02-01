Budget 2023: Centre proposes data embassies, EXIM Bank office, single window IT system

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced new initiatives for the GIFT City that will help it to emerge as a leading global financial hub.

The government has proposed to establish a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing, setting up data embassies, and a single window IT system for getting approvals from various regulators.

"For countries looking for digital continuity solutions, we will facilitate setting up their data embassies in the IFSC GIFT," said the finance minister.

She proposed to set up a single-window IT system for registration and approval from various government agencies such as RBI, Sebi, IRDAI and SEZ authorities. The Finance Minister also proposed to set up a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing in her budget speech.

GIFT City, situated in Gandhinagar, is a project of national importance and has become an integral part of India’s growth story as the country marches towards realizing the dream of becoming a developed nation.

The Finance Minister also proposed an extension of the period of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City till Mar 31, 2025.

"The Union Budget clearly emphasises the growth aspirations of our nation and the vital role of GIFT City in India’s growth story. The policy support laid out by the Union government will certainly act as a catalyst in expediting the growth of GIFT City thus making it a vibrant global financial hub for domestic and international entities," said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City.

"The far-reaching measures announced in the budget will go a long way in strengthening the ease of doing business in IFSC at GIFT City. The establishment of an EXIM Bank subsidiary would encourage emerging sectors such as aircraft & ship financing activities in GIFT City. The setting-up of data embassies at GIFT City would facilitate digital continuity solutions for countries seeking such solutions," he said.

GIFT City is evolving into a globally benchmarked financial centre on the lines of renowned financial centres such as New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore and Dubai.

Currently, spread over 886 acres of land, GIFT City is being developed as a well-planned and technology-enabled smart city having world-class commercial, residential and social facilities of global standards.

The business district offers a conducive Multi-Service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which houses India’s only International Financial Services Center (IFSC) and Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) and has attracted top global financial and technology companies.

MUMBAI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced new initiatives for the GIFT City that will help it to emerge as a leading global financial hub. The government has proposed to establish a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing, setting up data embassies, and a single window IT system for getting approvals from various regulators. "For countries looking for digital continuity solutions, we will facilitate setting up their data embassies in the IFSC GIFT," said the finance minister. She proposed to set up a single-window IT system for registration and approval from various government agencies such as RBI, Sebi, IRDAI and SEZ authorities. The Finance Minister also proposed to set up a subsidiary of EXIM Bank for trade re-financing in her budget speech. GIFT City, situated in Gandhinagar, is a project of national importance and has become an integral part of India’s growth story as the country marches towards realizing the dream of becoming a developed nation. The Finance Minister also proposed an extension of the period of tax benefits to funds relocating to IFSC, GIFT City till Mar 31, 2025. "The Union Budget clearly emphasises the growth aspirations of our nation and the vital role of GIFT City in India’s growth story. The policy support laid out by the Union government will certainly act as a catalyst in expediting the growth of GIFT City thus making it a vibrant global financial hub for domestic and international entities," said Tapan Ray, MD & Group CEO, GIFT City. "The far-reaching measures announced in the budget will go a long way in strengthening the ease of doing business in IFSC at GIFT City. The establishment of an EXIM Bank subsidiary would encourage emerging sectors such as aircraft & ship financing activities in GIFT City. The setting-up of data embassies at GIFT City would facilitate digital continuity solutions for countries seeking such solutions," he said. GIFT City is evolving into a globally benchmarked financial centre on the lines of renowned financial centres such as New York, London, Tokyo, Paris, Singapore and Dubai. Currently, spread over 886 acres of land, GIFT City is being developed as a well-planned and technology-enabled smart city having world-class commercial, residential and social facilities of global standards. The business district offers a conducive Multi-Service Special Economic Zone (SEZ) which houses India’s only International Financial Services Center (IFSC) and Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) and has attracted top global financial and technology companies.