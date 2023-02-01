Budget 2023: What's costlier, what's cheaper

By Online Desk

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday presented the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, announcing cuts and increases in taxes and duties on several products and components.

The budget proposed to reduce the number of Basic Custom Duty (BCD) rates on goods, other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13. This has necessitated minor changes in the basic custom duties, cesses and surcharges on some items including toys, bicycles, automobiles and naphtha.

Here is a look at which products will now get costlier and which ones cheaper:

COSTLIER:

Taxes on cigarettes hiked by 16 per cent

hiked by 16 per cent Basic import duty on compounded rubber increased to 25 from 10 per cent

increased to 25 from 10 per cent Customs duty on kitchen electric chimney increased to 15 from 7.5 per cent

increased to 15 from 7.5 per cent Basic customs duty hiked on articles made from gold bars, silver dore, platinum

CHEAPER:

Concessional basic customs duty of 2.5 per cent on copper scrap to continue

to continue Basic Customs Duty on parts of open cells of TV panels reduced to 2.5 per cent

reduced to 2.5 per cent Reduction of customs duty on shrimp feed to promote exports

to promote exports Cut in customs duty on import of certain inputs for mobile phone manufacturing

Reduction of basic customs duty on seeds used in manufacturing of lab-grown diamonds

