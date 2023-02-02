Budget 2023: Read here to know who said what?

By Express News Service

Rahul Gandhi, Congress

Budget has no vision to create jobs, no plan to tackle inflation, no intent to stem inequality. One per cent richest own 40% of wealth.

Mamata Banerjee, TMC

This Budget is not futuristic, totally opportunistic, antipeople and anti-poor. It will benefit only one class of people... will not help address unemployment issue.

Subramanian Swamy, BJP MP

Is this a Budget presented today? A decent budget should disclose what are the objectives. If it is GDP growth, then disclose the level of investment and returns....

Sanjiv Puri, ITC

Progressive, growth-oriented Budget that is prudent, inclusive and reflects consistency of vision and purpose.

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Bandhan Bank

The new tax norms proposed in the budget will encourage people to save more, and in turn, it will normalise the growth in deposits.

Pawan Munjal, Hero MotoCorp

The focus on capital expenditure, agri-credit, infradevelopment, and lower tax slabs will result in higher disposable income.

Ahmed ElSheikh, PepsiCo India

The Union Budget 2023-24 maintains the country’s robust growth engine with healthy growth predicted on all key metrics.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

Increase in capex by 33% to I10 lakh cr and keeping fiscal deficit at 5.9% is laudable. Hike in tax rebate, from I5 lakh to I7 lakh, tweak in tax slabs will relieve middle class.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary, ex-Union minister

This budget is PM’s ‘Over Promise, Under Deliver’ strategy for headline management.

Huge incentives for green hydrogen, airports, horticulture. Which business dominates any of these sectors?

D Pradhan, Union Education Minister

Budget paves way to transform India into knowledge economy. Highest ever allocation for edu sector.

K C Venugopal Congress General Secretary

Budget high on announcements & low on tangibles, and not addressing the real sentiment.

Rajnath Singh, Union Defence Minister

Budget expected to bring about positive changes that will lead us to becoming USD 5 trillion economy.

D Raja, CPI

Leaving the vulnerable at the mercy of corporate greed is an attack on equality & social justice.

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister

The investment made on important infrastructure related to road, rail, electricity, health, education and agriculture will prove to be a milestone.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Rly Minister

Redeveloping 1,275 railway stations across the country under Amrit Bharat scheme will get the boost with the capital outlay made to Railways.

Muralikrishnan B, Prez, Xiaomi India

Customs duty reduction in select component parts used in mobile phones and televisions will help increase domestic value addition.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister

Urban Infra Development Fund will be established. Cities will be incentivised to improve their credit worthiness for municipal bonds.

Suresh Khanna, Finance Minister, Uttar Pradesh

The income tax provisions in the Budget are a relief to the middle class and it will also help in increasing the purchasing power of the people.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons

We are witnessing three major transformations globally: rapid digital adoption, rebalancing of supply chains & environmental sustainability. This budget helps position India to play a leading role in all three.

Jaideep Menon, Professor, Amrita Hospital, Kochi

As clinician and researcher, I consider this budget as a nuanced forward-looking one with a thrust on research and capacity building in the health sector, though the allocation for health remains at 2.1 %. Opening up ICMR institutes and laboratories to private sector researchers is also a welcome way forward which would help create an environment conducive to research in both places. The extra allocations for infrastructure and agriculture are timely. Setting up of digital infrastructure for children’s education is a progressive step.

Rajendra Kumar, Dean, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

The extra allocations for infrastructure and agriculture are timely. Setting up of digital infrastructure for children’s education is a progressive step.

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group

40% increase in income tax rebate limit from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 Lakh is a huge comfort that this budget has given to middle-income groups Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress MP, Rajya Sabha

Why has #Budget 2023 not addressed the jumla of Doubling Farm Income by 2022 ? Or a guaranteed MSP? A farmer has to pay J25,000/ha due to GST on Fertilizers.

Mayawati, Chief BSP

The government’s narrow policies impact crores of poor farmers, their families and other hardworking people, who form the real India.

Prashant Ruia, Director, Essar Capital

Target of 5 MMT of hydrogen will unleash new demand impulses across the country, thereby fielding green growth.

Raghunath K, thyssenkrupp India

The budget reflects govt’s continued push towards sustainable growth and energy transition.

