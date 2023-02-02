Budget 2023: Rs 800 crore allotted for distribution of pulses

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget has steeply increased the pulses distribution budget by around 90 per cent. The allocation of Rs 800 crore will provide subsidised pulses through the public distribution system (PDS) and other welfare schemes.

Along with free grains (wheat and rice) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) , people will get subsidised pulses too. The central sector project, ‘Distribution of Pulses to State and Union Territories for Welfare Schemes’ is to dispose of the huge stock of pulses procured under Price Support Scheme (PSS).

The project offers a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg over the issue price under various welfare schemes such as Mid-Day Meal, Public Distribution Systems, ICDS, etc.In 2022-23, the budgetary allocation was a mere Rs 9 crore. It was increased to Rs 166 crore in its revised budget. In budget for-2004, the finance minister has allocated Rs 800 crore for pulses distribution.

“The Central government has procured a lot of pulses under PSS which need to be disposed of, so the government has taken this decision to provide subsidised pulses through a welfare scheme” said Siraj Hussain, former secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

