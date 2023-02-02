Home Business

Budget 2023: Rs 800 crore allotted for distribution of pulses

Along with free grains (wheat and rice) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) , people will get subsidised pulses too. 

Published: 02nd February 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Image for pulses used for representational purpose only(File photo/PTI)

Image for pulses used for representational purpose only(File photo/PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget has steeply increased the pulses distribution budget by around 90 per cent. The allocation of Rs 800 crore will provide subsidised pulses through the public distribution system (PDS) and other welfare schemes. 

Along with free grains (wheat and rice) under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) , people will get subsidised pulses too. The central sector project, ‘Distribution of Pulses to State and Union Territories for Welfare Schemes’ is to dispose of the huge stock of pulses procured under Price Support Scheme (PSS). 

The project offers a subsidy of Rs 15 per kg over the issue price under various welfare schemes such as  Mid-Day Meal, Public Distribution Systems, ICDS, etc.In 2022-23, the budgetary allocation was a mere Rs 9 crore. It was increased to Rs 166 crore in its revised budget. In budget for-2004, the finance minister has allocated Rs 800 crore for pulses distribution.  

“The Central government has procured a lot of pulses under PSS which need to be disposed of, so the government has taken this decision to provide subsidised pulses through a welfare scheme” said Siraj Hussain, former secretary  in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Union budget NFSA PSS welfare schemes subsidised pulses
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp