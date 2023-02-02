Home Business

Mission mode: Govt to pick 50 destinations to develop as a tour package

The finance minister also said that sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

food, tourism

For representational purposes

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that the tourism promotion would be taken on ‘Mission Mode’ in collaboration with states and private stakeholders.
Under the Vibrant Villages Programme, tourism infrastructure and amenities will also be facilitated in border villages. 

The minister said the sector has huge potential and offers opportunities for job creation and entrepreneurship. “The country offers immense attraction for domestic and as well as for foreign tourists. There is a large potential to be tapped in tourism. The sector holds huge opportunities for jobs and entrepreneurship for youth in particular. Promotion of tourism will be taken up on mission mode with the active participation of states’ convergence of government programmes and public-private partnership,” said Sitharaman.

The minister further said that the Government will pick 50 destinations which would be developed as a complete package. In addition to this, the focus will be on to improve physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, availability of tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security, Sitharaman said.

The finance minister also said that sector specific skilling and entrepreneurship development will be dovetailed to achieve the objectives of the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative. This was launched as an appeal by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the middle class to prefer domestic tourism over international tourism.

Budget allocation to the tourism ministry this year is Rs 2,400 crore, which is same as that of the previous fiscal. Out of this, Rs 1,662 crore have been earmarked for integrated development of tourist circuits and infrastructure around religious and spiritual sites.

She said that states would be encouraged to set up a Unity Mall in their state capital or most prominent tourism centre or the financial capital for promotion and sale of their own ODOPs (one district, one product), GI products and other handicraft products, and for providing space for such products of all other States.

Key Focus

  •  Budget allocation to the tourism ministry this year is Rs 2,400 crore
  •  Rs 1,662 crore earmarked for development of tourist circuits and infrastructure around religious
  •  Focus will be on to improve physical connectivity, virtual connectivity, availability of tourist guides, high standards for food streets and tourists’ security
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tourism Mission mode tourism infrastructure Dekho Apna Desh entrepreneurship development Unity Mall Budget 2023
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp