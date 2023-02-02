Home Business

Sounds good: Investment limit for senior citizens increased to Rs 30 lakh

The senior citizens saving scheme offers 8 per cent interest per annum while post office Monthly Income Scheme offers 7.1 per cent interest.

Published: 02nd February 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

investment, stake

Image used for illustrative purpose only. (Express Illustration|Tapas Ranjan)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new saving scheme for women that will offer a fixed rate of 7.5%. Available for a 2-year period up to March 2025, Mahila Samman Savings certificate will have an option for partial withdrawal.

“For commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a one-time new small saving scheme Mahila Samman Savings certificate will be available for a 2-year period up to March 2025,” said the Finance Minister in her budget speech. “This will offer deposit facility up to Rs 2 lakh in the name of women or girls for a tenor of 2 years at fixed interest rate of 7.5 per cent with partial withdrawal option,” she added.

Sitharaman also gave a reason to cheer to the senior citizens, as she proposed to double the maximum investment limit for senior citizen saving scheme accounts from Rs  15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. “The senior citizens saving scheme will be extended for a deposit account of Rs 30 lakh from Rs 15 lakh,” she said.

Similarly, the minister proposed to increase the maximum investment limit in post office Monthly Income Account Scheme to Rs 9 lakh for a single account and Rs 15 lakh for joint accounts.  “The maximum deposit limit for Monthly Income Account Scheme will be enhanced from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs  9 lakh for single account and from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 15 lakh for joint account,” she said.

The senior citizens saving scheme offers 8 per cent interest per annum while post office Monthly Income Scheme offers 7.1 per cent interest. Last month, the government announced a hike in small savings interest rates by up to 1.1 percentage points for the January-March quarter.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Budget 2023 scheme for women Mahila Samman Savings senior citizens saving scheme
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp