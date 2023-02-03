Adani Group firms sees worst ever fall, AEL plunges 30 per cent

By Agencies

MUMBAI: Shares of Adani Group companies continued to fall on Thursday weighed down by selling pressure from jittery investors.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the group’s flagship company, declined 30 per cent to touch Rs 1,017 apiece in afternoon trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange. However, the shares made some recovery and were trading at Rs 1,330 apiece at 12.30 pm.

In yet another setback to the company, S&P Dow Jones Indices on Thursday said it would remove flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd from widely used sustainability indices on February 7, making the shares less appealing to environment-conscious investors.

Other group stocks declined after NSE decided to place Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements, along with Adani Enterprises, under an additional surveillance measures framework.

After hitting the lower circuit shares of Adani Green Energy were down 10% to Rs 934 apiece while Adani Transmission was also down 10% and trading at Rs 1,396 apiece in the afternoon trade.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone shares fell 6% in the morning trade but recovered to Rs 449 apiece, showing a fall of 3% at around 12.30 pm.

Adani Total Gas shares were down 5% to Rs 1,622 apiece, and Adani Power shares were trading at Rs 192, down 4%. Ambuja Cements was down 3.5% at Rs 340.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under a short-term Additional Surveillance Mechanism (ASM) framework that will require 100 per cent margin to trade in their shares.

The seven listed Adani Group companies now have a market capitalisation of $102 billion, which was $217 billion before the Hindenburg Research report.

Investors have shunned the shares of seven of Adani Group's listed stocks since Hindenburg, a US short-seller, released a report accusing the group of stock manipulation and other irregularities. Hindenburg has also raised concerns about the group's mounting debts.

The conglomerate's combined market capitalisation has plummeted by more than $100 billion since US short-seller Hindenburg Research -- which makes money by betting on shares falling -- released an explosive report last week.

Adani himself has seen his fortune plummet by tens of billions of dollars, dumping him out of the real-times Forbes rich list top 10 and depriving him of his title as Asia's richest person.

Adani late Wednesday cancelled a $2.5-billion stock sale meant to help reduce debt levels -- long a concern -- restore confidence and broaden its shareholder base.

Big banks including Credit Suisse and Citigroup have stopped accepting Adani bonds as collateral for loans to private clients, according to Bloomberg News.

That fuelled worries about how Adani will raise fresh funds, with Adani dollar bonds trading at distressed levels and signs of contagion in Indian markets increasing, Bloomberg reported.

According to Hindenburg Research, Adani has artificially boosted the share prices of its units by funnelling money into the stocks through offshore tax havens.

This "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" is "the largest con in corporate history", Hindenburg said.

Adani said it was the victim of a "maliciously mischievous" reputational attack and issued a 413-page statement on Sunday that it asserted showed Hindenburg's claims were "nothing but a lie".

Hindenburg said in response that Adani failed to answer most of the questions raised in its report.

Critics say Adani's closeness to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also from Gujarat state, has helped him win business and avoid proper oversight.

ALSO READ | Adani empire's Hindenburg report hit tops USD 100 billion

(With inputs from Express News Service, AFP, and PTI)

