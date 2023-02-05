Digital payments subsume cash economy

Gurbir Singh By

Express News Service

The discussion around Amrit Kaal and the Budget did not pay much attention to the emergence of ‘Digital India’. That despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her opening Budget remarks stating, amidst much table-thumping by BJP MPs, that there had “been 7,400 crore digital payments of Rs 126 lakh crore through UPI in 2022.”

The ‘digital revolution’ has indeed been impacting our daily lives. The declining weight of cash in the wallet, has been matched by an increasing number of digital transactions. What caught this writer’s eye was the efficient elimination of cash at highway toll barriers by the FASTag collection system. It is a success story that shows people will adopt digital payments if they are pushed hard enough. FASTag toll collections at national and state highways raked in Rs 50,855 crore in calendar 2022, 46% more than the previous year’s Rs 34,778 crore. As electronic payment-enabled toll plazas increase – we now have 1,181 in the country compared to 922 in 2021 – cash will disappear on road tolls.

From the older credit card plastic and more cumbersome bank transfers, digital payments have quickly galloped with smartphones linking bank accounts through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). PayTM wallets, Google Pay and other mobile app-based platforms have made digital payments street simple.

A commentary on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) website in September last says: “India’s digital payment volume has climbed at an average annual rate of about 50% over the past 5 years. That itself is one of the world’s fastest growth rates, but its expansion (in value) has been even more rapid—about 160% annually,” say the authors Jeff Kearns and Ashlin Mathew.

The parallel cash economy

However, as is unique to India, things move both ways; and diametrically opposite trends can often be true. So it is for the cash economy. The legality of demonetization has been upheld by the apex court, but it is widely acknowledged that its goals – to root out black money and to encourage a cashless economy – were dismal failures.

Prime Minister Modi on 8 November 2016 appeared on national TV and announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes stood withdrawn. The object was to catch black money off guard and seize hold of Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh of this unaccounted cash. However, Reserve Bank (RBI) data shows that almost the entire invalidated pool of money returned to the system – Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth of notes were invalidated; and Rs 15.31 lakh crore came back!

The growing digital economy over these years should also have meant there is now less cash held by the public. But the RBI says the currency in circulation as on October 21, last year was Rs 30.88 lakh crore. This is 72% higher than it was just before demonetization in 2016, when the currency in circulation was Rs 17.7 lakh crore.

The preference of cash among those who suffered the most from demonetization is understandable. It reflects the need to clutch on to the security of something tangible, much like our forefathers valued the security of gold. But this is changing fast, as the man in the street realizes the ease of transactions over the mobile. How often now do we hear the small kirana owner say “Google-pay kar do.”

The UPI system was introduced in 2016, just before demonetization, and its transactional ease for the man on the street is the deciding factor. It’s quite clear which way the wind is blowing. UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) and person-to-person (P2P) through PhonePe, Google Pay and PayTMemerged as the most chosen payment methods among consumers, accounting for 42% of total transaction volume. Credit and debit card payments, were far behind accounting for just 7 % and 14%, respectively of the value.

Online frauds

The flip side expectedly is the growing number of online frauds that are a deterrent to digital transactions. The day of the Great Bank Robbery came to an end over two decades ago. Breaking into bank vaults now remain the stuff of Netflix movies.

Even bank frauds have been coming down. An RBI survey says in the first half of the current FY2023, 5,406 bank frauds were reported involving Rs 19,485 crore, as compared to 4,069 frauds involving Rs 36,316 crore for the same period in FY21. What has been ballooning, on the other hand, are the millions consumers trapped by online fraudsters who make payments into bogus travel or education sites. Yet again, despite all the red alerts, customers continue to fall for giving away their bank account numbers and PIN access on the phone.

There are few reliable leads on how must has been lost to identity fraud in India. An international banking report said in the first half of 2020,when mobile payments came into their own, globally, identity fraud losses had reached a whopping $56 billion. Financial institutions, businesses and consumers suffered. The size of the fraud today must have risen four-fold.

While we invest heavily in changing over to digital payments, proportionate funding will have to be deployed to keep the digital crooks at bay. Otherwise, the changeover will be slower and more painful.

The discussion around Amrit Kaal and the Budget did not pay much attention to the emergence of ‘Digital India’. That despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her opening Budget remarks stating, amidst much table-thumping by BJP MPs, that there had “been 7,400 crore digital payments of Rs 126 lakh crore through UPI in 2022.” The ‘digital revolution’ has indeed been impacting our daily lives. The declining weight of cash in the wallet, has been matched by an increasing number of digital transactions. What caught this writer’s eye was the efficient elimination of cash at highway toll barriers by the FASTag collection system. It is a success story that shows people will adopt digital payments if they are pushed hard enough. FASTag toll collections at national and state highways raked in Rs 50,855 crore in calendar 2022, 46% more than the previous year’s Rs 34,778 crore. As electronic payment-enabled toll plazas increase – we now have 1,181 in the country compared to 922 in 2021 – cash will disappear on road tolls. From the older credit card plastic and more cumbersome bank transfers, digital payments have quickly galloped with smartphones linking bank accounts through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). PayTM wallets, Google Pay and other mobile app-based platforms have made digital payments street simple. A commentary on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) website in September last says: “India’s digital payment volume has climbed at an average annual rate of about 50% over the past 5 years. That itself is one of the world’s fastest growth rates, but its expansion (in value) has been even more rapid—about 160% annually,” say the authors Jeff Kearns and Ashlin Mathew. The parallel cash economy However, as is unique to India, things move both ways; and diametrically opposite trends can often be true. So it is for the cash economy. The legality of demonetization has been upheld by the apex court, but it is widely acknowledged that its goals – to root out black money and to encourage a cashless economy – were dismal failures. Prime Minister Modi on 8 November 2016 appeared on national TV and announced that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes stood withdrawn. The object was to catch black money off guard and seize hold of Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh of this unaccounted cash. However, Reserve Bank (RBI) data shows that almost the entire invalidated pool of money returned to the system – Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth of notes were invalidated; and Rs 15.31 lakh crore came back! The growing digital economy over these years should also have meant there is now less cash held by the public. But the RBI says the currency in circulation as on October 21, last year was Rs 30.88 lakh crore. This is 72% higher than it was just before demonetization in 2016, when the currency in circulation was Rs 17.7 lakh crore. The preference of cash among those who suffered the most from demonetization is understandable. It reflects the need to clutch on to the security of something tangible, much like our forefathers valued the security of gold. But this is changing fast, as the man in the street realizes the ease of transactions over the mobile. How often now do we hear the small kirana owner say “Google-pay kar do.” The UPI system was introduced in 2016, just before demonetization, and its transactional ease for the man on the street is the deciding factor. It’s quite clear which way the wind is blowing. UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) and person-to-person (P2P) through PhonePe, Google Pay and PayTMemerged as the most chosen payment methods among consumers, accounting for 42% of total transaction volume. Credit and debit card payments, were far behind accounting for just 7 % and 14%, respectively of the value. Online frauds The flip side expectedly is the growing number of online frauds that are a deterrent to digital transactions. The day of the Great Bank Robbery came to an end over two decades ago. Breaking into bank vaults now remain the stuff of Netflix movies. Even bank frauds have been coming down. An RBI survey says in the first half of the current FY2023, 5,406 bank frauds were reported involving Rs 19,485 crore, as compared to 4,069 frauds involving Rs 36,316 crore for the same period in FY21. What has been ballooning, on the other hand, are the millions consumers trapped by online fraudsters who make payments into bogus travel or education sites. Yet again, despite all the red alerts, customers continue to fall for giving away their bank account numbers and PIN access on the phone. There are few reliable leads on how must has been lost to identity fraud in India. An international banking report said in the first half of 2020,when mobile payments came into their own, globally, identity fraud losses had reached a whopping $56 billion. Financial institutions, businesses and consumers suffered. The size of the fraud today must have risen four-fold. While we invest heavily in changing over to digital payments, proportionate funding will have to be deployed to keep the digital crooks at bay. Otherwise, the changeover will be slower and more painful.