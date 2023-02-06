Home Business

Sensex falls over 200 points in early trade; Nifty below 17,800 level 

A weak rupee against major rivals dented the domestic equity market sentiments, traders said.

Published: 06th February 2023 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks, BSE, Sensex, NSE, Stock Market

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex declined more than 200 points in early trade on Monday, tracking losses in index-heavyweights Infosys, TCS and HUL amid a broadly negative trend in global markets.

Besides, a weak rupee against major rivals dented the domestic equity market sentiments, traders said.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 203.71 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 60,638.17 points in initial deals. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 64.05 points or 0.36 per cent to 17,790 points.

Infosys was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 1.31 per cent, followed by HUL, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and TCS. On the other hand, Axis Bank, SBI, ITC, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank were among the gainers.

On Friday, the Sensex surged 909.64 points or 1.52 per cent to settle at 60,841.88 points while the Nifty advanced 243.65 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 17,854.05 points.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading with losses in mid-session deals while the Tokyo market was in positive territory on Monday. Wall Street ended lower on Friday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.25 per cent to USD 80.14 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in capital markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 932.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Investors will also be watching the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision later this week.

With retail inflation showing signs of softening and the US Fed moderating the pace of increase in its benchmark interest rate, the RBI is likely to settle for a smaller 25 basis points repo rate hike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sensex Nifty Equity
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp