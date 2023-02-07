Home Business

BoB net profit rises over 75 per cent in third quarter

Net interest income grew over 26% to Rs 10,818 crore as against `8,552 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest margin stood at 3.37% in this period.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Bank of Baroda (BOB) has declared its highest-ever quarterly standalone net profit of Rs 3,853 crore for the third quarter ending December 2022 (Q3 FY23), up by over 75% from the year-ago quarter of Rs 2,197 crore. 

Asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) came at 4.53% as against 5.31% from the previous quarter of September 2022 whereas net NPA stood at 0.99% as against 1.16% quarter-on-quarter.

