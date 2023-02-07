Govt wanted to remove indexation benefit from LTCG tax in Budget

Monika Yadav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government in the Budget wanted to do away with the indexation benefit while calculating long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax, but at the last moment the decision was dropped due to disruptions it could create at this point in time.

Indexation is used to adjust the purchase price of an investment to reflect the effect of inflation on it. A higher purchase price means lesser profits, which effectively means a lower tax. The Centre wants the current LTCG system to stabilize first before altering it.

“Removal of indexation benefit was discussed in the pre-budget meeting and we had kind of arrived at consensus. But it wasn’t taken ahead as the LTCG in equities was brought only five years ago and we wanted people to adjust with the present system,” a top government source said. He further stated that because of the Covid pandemic which continued for two years, no gains were made, so the Centre wanted the system to stabilize.

"While we would have removed the indexation, we would have also lowered the tax rate on LTCG,” the official further stated. When asked about the reason for the government’s intention to do away with the indexation, the official said because of the benefit of indexation, the government was losing out on taxes. Also, the government wanted to make LTCG calculation simpler.

The indexation benefit is available on long-term capital gains from all asset classes barring equities. Long term capital gains from equities are taxed at 10% if the cumulative gains exceed Rs 1 lakh in a year. LTCG tax is levied at 20% with indexation benefit on listed debt instruments, real estate and gold.

He further said that the holding period in case of LTCG doesn’t matter much. Not just for real estate, even on the equity side, people who want to sell will sell irrespective of the period. So, period is not a major thing.

