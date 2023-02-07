Home Business

WhatsApp rolls outs new features including 'Voice Status' & 'Status Reactions' 

The new features including 'Voice Status' have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

Published: 07th February 2023 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Internet;mobile phones

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp on Tuesday announced new features coming to its status, including 'Voice Status,' and 'Status Reactions.'

The new features have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

The 'Voice Status' feature allows users to record and share voice messages for up to 30 seconds on WhatsApp status.

On the other hand, 'Status Reactions' allows users to give a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from their friends and close contacts.

"This was the #1 feature users wanted, following the launch of 'Reactions' last year. You can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis. You can of course still reply to a status with text, voice message, stickers and more," the platform said.

The company also introduced other features including 'Private Audience Selector', 'Status Profile Rings for New Updates' and 'Link Previews on Status'.

With the 'Private Audience Selector', users can update their privacy settings per status so that they can choose who views their status each time they update it.

Moreover, the most recent audience selection will be used as the default for the users' next status.

ALSO READ | 'How to Talk to Your WhatsApp Uncle and...': Rukmini S' next on disinformation

"With the new status profile ring you'll never miss a status from a loved one. This ring will be present around your contact's profile picture whenever they share a status update. It will be visible in the chat lists, group participant lists, and contact info," the platform said.

Now when users post a link on their status, they will see a visual preview of the link content, similar to when users send a message, thanks to the 'Link Previews on Status' feature.

"Status is a popular way to share ephemeral updates with friends and close contacts on WhatsApp. They disappear in 24 hours and may include photos, videos, GIFs, text, and more," the company said.

"Just like your personal chats and calls, your WhatsApp status is protected by end-to-end encryption so you can share privately and securely," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WhatsApp Voice Status
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp