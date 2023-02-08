FM asks Indian industries to partner with start-ups, use technology solutions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked the Indian industries to come up with out-of-the-box ideas on investments and technology and identify catalysts beyond PLI for the growth of sunrise sectors.

In a post-budget event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the FM praised the Indian start-ups, who have come up with real-life solutions across different areas, and exhorted the large industries to work together with the start-ups for new ideas and solutions.

“I find the pace at which start-ups and their solutions are moving. Actually, the solutions are for you. But you should move as fast as they do or else you will be where you are and they will find newer industry or business activities for which they will come up with solutions which are lucrative and you are going to be where you are,” Sitharaman said.

“So I would think working together with start-ups for products... or for technology requirements is the need of the hour and you should now unhesitatingly partner to get that benefit,” she said at the CII post-budget interaction with CEOs. She also urged the industry to keep in touch with its global partners and share the pulse with the government.

