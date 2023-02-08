Home Business

FM asks Indian industries to partner with start-ups, use technology solutions

You should move as fast as they do or else you will be where you are and they will find newer industry or business activities for which they will come up with solutions, the FM said.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

FMNirmalaSitharaman

Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked the Indian industries to come up with out-of-the-box ideas on investments and technology and identify catalysts beyond PLI for the growth of sunrise sectors.  

In a post-budget event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), the FM praised the Indian start-ups, who have come up with real-life solutions across different areas, and exhorted the large industries to work together with the start-ups for new ideas and solutions. 

“I find the pace at which start-ups and their solutions are moving. Actually, the solutions are for you. But you should move as fast as they do or else you will be where you are and they will find newer industry or business activities for which they will come up with solutions which are lucrative and you are going to be where you are,” Sitharaman said.

“So I would think working together with start-ups for products... or for technology requirements is the need of the hour and you should now unhesitatingly partner to get that benefit,” she said at the CII post-budget interaction with CEOs. She also urged the industry to keep in touch with its global partners and share the pulse with the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman PLI
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp