Home Business

NCLAT issues notice to Torrent Investments on lender’s plea in Reliance Capital case

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notices, directing respondents to file replies within three days.

Published: 08th February 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Anil Ambani

Reliance Capital Chairman Anil Ambani. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday issued notices to Torrent Investments and other respondents on a petition filed by the lender of Reliance Capital seeking a second round of financial bids for the debt-ridden firm, currently going through the insolvency resolution process. 

A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan issued notices, directing respondents to file replies within three days. Vistra ITCL (India), one of the members of the Committee of Creditors of Reliance Capital, has moved the appellate tribunal against an NCLT order. NCLT in its order said the bench allows Investments’ application and declared that the challenge mechanism for financial bids stood concluded as on December 21, 2022, with the bid of the applicant at R8,640 crore being the highest. It upheld the plea by Torrent Investments challenging bankers’ decision to go for the second round of auctions in pursuit of higher value for the bankrupt company. 

NCLAT has directed to list the petition on February 10, 2023, saying the appeal would be heard and decided by it. “It is made clear that appeal may be heard and decided finally,” said the NCLAT bench. During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi representing Torrent Investments sought time to file reply over the petition filed by the lenders. He submitted that the appeal should be heard and decided finally. “Respondents may file their reply by Feb 9, 2023. Rejoinder, if any, be filed by the date fixed,” said NCLAT directing to “list this appeal on February 10, 2023”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RCap case NCLAT Torrent Investments
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp