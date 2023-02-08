No lending to Adani Group on market-cap; banks, NBFCs safe: RBI Governor

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that India's banking and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) sector will not be affected by the Adani Group controversy.

The crash in the share prices of crisis-ridden Adani group will not impact as banks and NBFCs do not give loans on the basis of market captialisation, he said. They lend to companies on the basis of cash flow, project analysis and other relevant factors. The lending against shares to the Adani Group is insignificant.

"The whole perception is coming because of the market capitalisation of shares of the group. Banks don't lend on the basis of the market cap, but on the strength and fundamentals of companies," said Das, addressing a press conference in Mumbai after announcing a 25 basis points hike in repo rate.

The Governor said that the central bank has taken several steps to regulate banks and minimise lending risks.

The RBI governor also said, "We do not discuss individual cases in the public domain. Having said that, in the last 3-4 years, the RBI has taken a number of steps to strengthen the resilience of Indian banks. All I would like to add now is that the Indian banking sector and NBFC sector continue to remain resilient and strong."

ALSO READ | RBI raises rates and growth outlook; inflation seems set to fall

"Strength and resilience of banks are much larger and stronger to be affected by an individual case. Banking system is strong," Das added.

Deputy Governor MK Jain said the exposure of Indian banks and NBFCs to Adani Group is insignificant. "Domestic banking exposure is against underlying assets not based on market cap. Exposure, as of now, is not very significant," said Jain.

The banking sector regulator's assurance comes amid a massive fall in the shares of Adani Group companies after US-based Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of irregularities against the conglomerate.

Last week, the RBI released a statement clarifying on banks' exposure to Adani Group.

"As per the RBI's current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy," said the RBI in a statement issued last week.

MUMBAI: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Wednesday that India's banking and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) sector will not be affected by the Adani Group controversy. The crash in the share prices of crisis-ridden Adani group will not impact as banks and NBFCs do not give loans on the basis of market captialisation, he said. They lend to companies on the basis of cash flow, project analysis and other relevant factors. The lending against shares to the Adani Group is insignificant. "The whole perception is coming because of the market capitalisation of shares of the group. Banks don't lend on the basis of the market cap, but on the strength and fundamentals of companies," said Das, addressing a press conference in Mumbai after announcing a 25 basis points hike in repo rate. The Governor said that the central bank has taken several steps to regulate banks and minimise lending risks. The RBI governor also said, "We do not discuss individual cases in the public domain. Having said that, in the last 3-4 years, the RBI has taken a number of steps to strengthen the resilience of Indian banks. All I would like to add now is that the Indian banking sector and NBFC sector continue to remain resilient and strong." ALSO READ | RBI raises rates and growth outlook; inflation seems set to fall "Strength and resilience of banks are much larger and stronger to be affected by an individual case. Banking system is strong," Das added. Deputy Governor MK Jain said the exposure of Indian banks and NBFCs to Adani Group is insignificant. "Domestic banking exposure is against underlying assets not based on market cap. Exposure, as of now, is not very significant," said Jain. The banking sector regulator's assurance comes amid a massive fall in the shares of Adani Group companies after US-based Hindenburg Research levelled allegations of irregularities against the conglomerate. Last week, the RBI released a statement clarifying on banks' exposure to Adani Group. "As per the RBI's current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy," said the RBI in a statement issued last week.