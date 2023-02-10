'Women's careers are careers not hobbies'

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Ramya S Moorthy, founder of Nimaya Robotics, and Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, director of the Indian Statistical Institute, spoke about their experiences as women in STEM fields and the challenges they faced due to their gender at the TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave session, "Women in STEM: Factories of the Mind," moderated by Kaveere Kamzai.

Ramya said, “They wanted to know if the tech actually belonged to me. One of the panellists asked me when nobody else was able to think about it, why did you think of this technology? It doesn't sound right to me because it does not exist.”

Full Coverage: ThinkEdu 2023

Sanghamirtha said that she did not face these issues, but as a scientist, a director or as a colleague, she has faced multiple issues and problems, but she never equated that with her gender. “Once, I received a phone call and that person wanted to talk to the director, when I said yes, the person said, I want the director. I had to explain that I am the director that took some people by surprise, but I think this is not very unnatural, given the number of women who are out there. And this is changing,” she added.

Talking about her experiences while doing her degree, Ramya said she wanted to study mechanical engineering but her mother said that there were no girls in the mechanical department so she had to study electrical engineering. “One of the things I made sure of was that I consciously changed my path. And in my master's I got into mechanical engineering, and that's how I took a master's in robotics and continued pursuing my PhD in mechanical.”

Sanghamitra discussed the issue of working in silos and stated that women tend to isolate themselves in their work, but it's a self-imposed restriction and not imposed by others. She mentioned that breaking free from these silos is challenging for them.

“People are now collaborating across disciplines across institutions, but not to the desirable extent. For example, a biologist has to respect the mathematician, and the mathematician has to respect the computer scientists, otherwise, every domain expert thinks that they can do everything on their own, which is not correct. That is why the work is suboptimal. If a computer scientist sits with a statistician who sits with a biologist, and this group together solves a problem, then the quality of that work will be much higher.”

The session concluded with both speakers concurring on the significance of educating boys about the fallacy of gender stereotypes. They emphasised that it's not about granting girls any special advantages, but rather about giving them the chance to pursue their interests and perform all types of work, regardless of gender norms. “Women’s careers are careers, they are not hobbies,” Sanghamithra said.

CHENNAI: Dr Ramya S Moorthy, founder of Nimaya Robotics, and Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, director of the Indian Statistical Institute, spoke about their experiences as women in STEM fields and the challenges they faced due to their gender at the TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave session, "Women in STEM: Factories of the Mind," moderated by Kaveere Kamzai. Ramya said, “They wanted to know if the tech actually belonged to me. One of the panellists asked me when nobody else was able to think about it, why did you think of this technology? It doesn't sound right to me because it does not exist.” Full Coverage: ThinkEdu 2023 Sanghamirtha said that she did not face these issues, but as a scientist, a director or as a colleague, she has faced multiple issues and problems, but she never equated that with her gender. “Once, I received a phone call and that person wanted to talk to the director, when I said yes, the person said, I want the director. I had to explain that I am the director that took some people by surprise, but I think this is not very unnatural, given the number of women who are out there. And this is changing,” she added. Talking about her experiences while doing her degree, Ramya said she wanted to study mechanical engineering but her mother said that there were no girls in the mechanical department so she had to study electrical engineering. “One of the things I made sure of was that I consciously changed my path. And in my master's I got into mechanical engineering, and that's how I took a master's in robotics and continued pursuing my PhD in mechanical.” Founder Director of Nimaya Robotics, Dr Ramya S Moorthy at #ThinkEdu2023.@PrabhuChawla @santwana99 @SastraUniv @Xpress_edex @Eventxpress pic.twitter.com/wNiPLp1OQ0 — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) February 9, 2023 Sanghamitra discussed the issue of working in silos and stated that women tend to isolate themselves in their work, but it's a self-imposed restriction and not imposed by others. She mentioned that breaking free from these silos is challenging for them. “People are now collaborating across disciplines across institutions, but not to the desirable extent. For example, a biologist has to respect the mathematician, and the mathematician has to respect the computer scientists, otherwise, every domain expert thinks that they can do everything on their own, which is not correct. That is why the work is suboptimal. If a computer scientist sits with a statistician who sits with a biologist, and this group together solves a problem, then the quality of that work will be much higher.” The session concluded with both speakers concurring on the significance of educating boys about the fallacy of gender stereotypes. They emphasised that it's not about granting girls any special advantages, but rather about giving them the chance to pursue their interests and perform all types of work, regardless of gender norms. “Women’s careers are careers, they are not hobbies,” Sanghamithra said.