Aviation safety regulator imposes Rs 44 lakh penalty on AirAsia India

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Aviation safety regulator DGCA imposed two penalties on Tata Group-owned budget carrier AirAsia India for oversight of mandatory regulations.

The penalties are Rs 20 lakh for violation and an additional penalty of Rs 3 lakh each on eight examiners who failed to identify these lapses. The total figure inclusive of all penalties is Rs 44 lakhs.

This is the third enforcement action against a Tata Group airline in over a month. AirAsia India, in a statement, said it is reviewing the DGCA order and considering an appeal against it.

"A surveillance inspection of Air Asia d was carried out by the DGCA between November 23 and 25, 2022. During the inspection, the DGCA team observed that a few mandatory exercises of the pilots of AirAsia were not done during the pilot Proficiency Check/Instrument Rating check (International Civil Aviation Organization requirement) as per schedule, resulting in a violation of DGCA regulations," according to the DGCA.

On noticing these aberrations, the DGCA issued show cause notices to the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners of Air Asia asking them why enforcement action should not be taken against them for lack of oversight of their regulatory obligations.

The written reply of the accountable manager, head of training and all designated examiners were examined.

"The response confirmed that there was a violation. As a result of which a financial penalty of Rs 20 lakh was imposed on Air Asia for violation of the application DGCA mandates. In addition, a financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on eight designated examiners of Air Asia for failing to discharge their duties as applied by DGCA. The total amount of the penalties is Rs 44 lakh," according to the DGCA.

Meanwhile, as a disciplinary action, the Head of Training has been removed from his position for a period of three months for failing to discharge his duties as per DGCA civil aviation requirements.

