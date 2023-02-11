Home Business

India’s forex reserves fall USD 1.5 billion to USD 575 billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.03 billion to $576.76 billion.

Published: 11th February 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Forex reserves

Representative image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $1.494 billion to reach $575.267 billion as of 3 February, showed the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The fall in the forex reserves was mainly on account of decline in the RBI’s foreign currency assets, which fell $1.3 billion to $507.69 billion in the previous week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

After rising for multiple weeks, gold reserves decreased by $ 246 million to $43.781 billion, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $66 million to $18.544 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF climbed $9 million to $5.247 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

In October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

