RBI issues list of entities not authorised to deal in forex

Total 34 entities, including FX Western, eToro, Pepperstone, iFOREX, Alpari and Quotex feature in the banking sector regulator’s alert list.

Published: 11th February 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued an updated alert list of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex  nor allowed to operate electronic trading platforms’  (ETPs) forex transactions. 

Total 34 entities, including FX Western, eToro, Pepperstone, iFOREX, Alpari and Quotex feature in the banking sector regulator’s alert list. “The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services,” said RBI in a statement on Friday.

The RBI has cautioned the public not to undertake forex transactions on unauthorised ETPs and to remit or deposit money for such unauthorised transactions. The central bank has said an entity not having its name in the list should not assume that it is authorised by the RBI to deal in forex. It advised firms to check the list of authorised persons from its website to get latest update. “This list is not exhaustive and is based on what was known to RBI at the time of publication.”

