Home Business

Sebi probes FPO investors’ links with Adani

According to Sebi rules, any entity which is related to the founder of a company that is coming out with an FPO is barred from applying under the anchor investor category. 

Published: 11th February 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Sebi building, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Sachin Kumar
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  The stock market regulator is investigating if the anchor investors who participated in Adani Group’s aborted Rs 20,000 crore share sale have any links with the conglomerate. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is looking into the background of some anchor investors to check if they are related or connected with Adani Group,” said a source, adding Sebi wants to know if there was a conflict of interest in the follow-on public offer (FPO) process. The regulator is also perusing the allegations of fraud levelled by US-based short seller Hindenburg Research, the source added. 

According to Sebi rules, any entity which is related to the founder of a company that is coming out with an FPO is barred from applying under the anchor investor category. Two Mauritius-based firms, Great International Tusker Fund and Ayushmat which participated in the FPO, are under the regulator’s scanner. The former was allotted 2.47% or 4,51,772 shares for Rs 148 crore while the latter was given 2.32% or 4,24,525 shares for Rs 139 crore under the under the anchor portion of the FPO.

Sebi is also probing Elara Capital and Monarch Networth Capital, which Hindenburg alleged were engaging in “circuitous trading and manipulation of Adani Group stocks”. According to Hindenburg, an Adani firm had a small ownership stake in Monarch, which has previously worked as a bookrunner for the group, terming it ‘an obvious conflict of interest’. The Adani group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. 

Protect Investors’ MONEY, sc tells sebi
Noting that Indian investors incurred huge losses due to the Adani stock erosion, the Supreme Court on Friday asked market regulator Sebi to plug the loopholes and strengthen the regulatory framework | P11

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SEBI Adani share sale FPO
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp