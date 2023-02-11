Home Business

TikTok fires 40, closes remote sales support hub

When asked whether the company has shut its India operations, a TikTok spokesperson said they have not closed the office and that they have taken the decision to close its India remote sales support h

Published: 11th February 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets. ( Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose ( Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Short video-making app TikTok has sacked nearly 40 people in India who were working for the Brazil and Dubai markets, and has closed its remote sales support hub in the country.

When asked whether the company has shut its India operations, a TikTok spokesperson said they have not closed the office and that they have taken the decision to close its India remote sales support hub. This was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to its global and regional sales teams.  “We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company, and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

It is said employees were already aware of this development as TikTok was banned in 2020 in the country along with other Chinese apps. The government banned 59 other apps in June 2020 including WeChat, DU Cleaner and DU Browser.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is headquartered in Beijing, and the social media app had the largest users, about 200 million when it was banned. Short video platforms such as Moj, Josh and Roposo accelerated their growth after the ban of TikTok.

When TikTok was banned, the government said they received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TikTok Layoff remote sales support hub India
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp