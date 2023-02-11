TikTok fires 40, closes remote sales support hub

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Short video-making app TikTok has sacked nearly 40 people in India who were working for the Brazil and Dubai markets, and has closed its remote sales support hub in the country.

When asked whether the company has shut its India operations, a TikTok spokesperson said they have not closed the office and that they have taken the decision to close its India remote sales support hub. This was put in place at the end of 2020 to provide support to its global and regional sales teams. “We greatly appreciate these employees and their impact on our company, and will ensure they are supported at this difficult time,” the spokesperson added.

It is said employees were already aware of this development as TikTok was banned in 2020 in the country along with other Chinese apps. The government banned 59 other apps in June 2020 including WeChat, DU Cleaner and DU Browser.

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is headquartered in Beijing, and the social media app had the largest users, about 200 million when it was banned. Short video platforms such as Moj, Josh and Roposo accelerated their growth after the ban of TikTok.

When TikTok was banned, the government said they received many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps.

