Home Business

Merger of 7 subsidiaries with Tata Steel to complete by FY24: CEO Narendran

However, the completion of the merger depends on the regulatory processes including NCLT clearances, post which the process is expected to be completed in the next financial year, the CEO said.

Published: 12th February 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant (File photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The merger of 7 subsidiary companies with Tata Steel is expected to be completed in 2023-24 fiscal year, its CEO and managing director T V Narendran said.

In September 2022, Tata Steel board had approved a proposal to merge six of its subsidiaries into itself for greater synergies, higher efficiency and reduce costs.

"We had already announced (merger of) 6 companies earlier. (Merger of) one more Angul Energy we announced recently," he told PTI in reply to a question on the timeline for the merger.

However, the completion of the merger depends on the regulatory processes including NCLT clearances, post which the process is expected to be completed in the next financial year, the CEO said.

"We are dependent on the speed at which we can go through our regulatory requirements," he added.

Besides Angul Energy, the six subsidiaries to be merged with Tata Steel are Tata Steel Long Products (TSPL), The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, and Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company.

When asked about plans of merging recently acquired NINL into Tata Steel, the CEO said there are no such immediate plans.

"As per the terms of purchase with the government, the company is committed to run the new asset as a separate legal entity for three years. after that we can decide what is best for NINL," he said.

Narendran also said Tata Steel will first work to complete the merger of these 7 entities before it plans for merger of more subsidiary companies into self.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
subsidiary companies Tata Steel
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Gujarat: Tremor of 3.8 magnitude recorded in Surat, no one hurt; epicentre in sea, says ISR
Image used for representational purpose
Haryana dress code in govt hospitals: Hairstyles, makeup, long nails, skirts by staff to attract action
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
The chief minister laid foundation stone for new Secretariat building on June 27, 2019.
Will demolish domes of new Telangana Secretariat if elected to power: BJP state chief

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp