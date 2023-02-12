Home Business

Three Adani firms pledge shares for benefit of lenders of AEL

The three companies are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three Adani Group firms have pledged shares for the benefit of the lenders in the conglomerate’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises (AEL), said SBICAP Trustee. The three companies are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy.

According to regulatory filings, APSEZ has pledged additional 75,00,000 shares, or 0.35% stake. This takes SBICAP Trustee’s total holding to about 1%. Adani Transmission has pledged additional 13,00,000 shares, or 0.11 % of the equity. This takes SBICAP Trustee’s total holding to 0.55%.

Adani Green, on the other hand, has pledged additional 60,00,000 shares or 0.38% taking the Trustee’s total holding to 1.06% up from 0.68%. SBICAP Trustee said it had received pledges in its capacity as ‘security trustee’ of the lenders of AEL. As the conglomerate is facing crisis following a report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, the Group promoted by Gautam Adani is taking all the steps to secure investors’ and lenders’ confidence.

