Govt-owned land monetisation firm to hire property consultants

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to expedite the asset monetisation programme, the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has invited proposal from international property consultancy firms (IPCs) or other consultancy firms.

They will be empanelled to assist NLMC in formulating the monetisation strategy, conducting techno-economic feasibility studies of each of the assets and provide end-to- end transaction advisory services.

The empanelled firms will be engaged for one year initially.

The period of engagement can be extended for two years. The empanelled entities will assist in transfer of non-core assets to NLMC in case of CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises)under closure or 100% government-owned CPSEs under strategic disinvestment. They will prepare feasibility reports for each of the assets identified after conducting necessary due diligence, and assist in finalising the model for monetisation and transaction structure.

NLMC is a wholly-owned government company set up under the administrative control of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) for the monetisation of non-core assets like land and machinery of CPSEs and other government agencies.

At present, there are many operating CPSEs that hold a considerable quantity of land, buildings and other non-core assets across the country, including assets in major cities. Some of these non-core assets are unutilised or sparsely utilised and there is a significant potential of identification as non-core/ surplus assets for monetisation. Asset monetisation program of the government aims at unlocking the value of such public assets. Both core and non-core assets have considerable potential for generating financial resources for delivering economic and social programmes.

CPSE capex

The Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) have achieved capex spending of R4.5 lakh crore till the end of 31 December 2022, which is 68% of the full year target of R6.62 lakh crore. The capex spending of CPSEs was R3.77 lakh crore during April-December period of 2021.

